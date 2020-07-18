Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,912.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 34.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.