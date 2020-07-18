Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,953 shares of company stock worth $10,535,693. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

