Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,865,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $953,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

