Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

