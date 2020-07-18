Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

