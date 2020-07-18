Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.