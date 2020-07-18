Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $45.92 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

