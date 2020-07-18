Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 25,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

