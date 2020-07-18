Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

