Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.57. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

