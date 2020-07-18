Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

