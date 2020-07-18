Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

