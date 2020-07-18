Wedbush Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

