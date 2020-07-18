Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

