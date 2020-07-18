Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after buying an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,013,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $330.27 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

