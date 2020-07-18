Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,478 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.