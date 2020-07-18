Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $175.66 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $215.07. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

