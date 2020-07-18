Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

