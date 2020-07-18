Welch & Forbes LLC Has $266,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,726,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

