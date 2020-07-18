Welch & Forbes LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

