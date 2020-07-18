Welch & Forbes LLC Has $419,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

