Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $266,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

