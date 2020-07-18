Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

