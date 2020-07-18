Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $53.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.