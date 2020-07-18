Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,880,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

