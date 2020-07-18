Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 46 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $385.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.