Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,849 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Realogy worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Realogy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Realogy by 120.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Realogy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 526,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Realogy in the first quarter worth $1,297,000.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

