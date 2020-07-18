Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viewray were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRAY. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

