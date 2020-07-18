Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $886,000 Stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Matrix Service worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matrix Service by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 711,663 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Matrix Service by 20.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 670,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Matrix Service by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

