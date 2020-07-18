Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

