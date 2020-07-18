X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Trading 0.4% Higher

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.39, 690 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.13% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.