X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Shares Up 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21, 1,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 4,214.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

