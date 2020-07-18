X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Shares Up 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.