Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.37

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a PE ratio of -32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,071 shares in the company, valued at C$119,734.56.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

