Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.40, 134,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,858,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

