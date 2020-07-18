Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 260.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 445,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,431 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

