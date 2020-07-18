Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $143.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $141.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP opened at $11.08 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $358.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

