Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,888,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,458 shares of company stock valued at $97,692,786. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

