Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) to Hold

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,285 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inuvo (INUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.