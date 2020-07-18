Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to “Buy”

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of GRTS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

