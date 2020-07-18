ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ZALANDO SE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $39.45.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

