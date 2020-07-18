Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.12.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $792,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $278,793,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.