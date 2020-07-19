1,075 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,137,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $22,845,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $16,430,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

