11,496 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.