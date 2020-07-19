1,200 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.53 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

