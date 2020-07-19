15,000 Shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSD. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 165.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.