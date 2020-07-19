$172.85 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $172.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $745.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $750.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $802.09 million, with estimates ranging from $798.02 million to $805.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.00 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 91.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

