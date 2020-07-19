23,373 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.