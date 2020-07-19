318 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 161.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $5,604,045. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

CABO stock opened at $1,796.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,780.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,692.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.