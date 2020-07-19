3,665 Shares in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CB Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson raised their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,890 shares of company stock worth $87,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBFV opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. CB Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

